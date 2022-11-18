Mizuho lifts Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] closed the trading session at $22.30. The company report on November 1, 2022 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

– Continued Strength in Leasing Drove Record Total and Small Shop Leased Occupancy -.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, net income was $0.26 per diluted share and $0.15 per diluted share, respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.24 percent and weekly performance of -1.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, BRX reached to a volume of 2339110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $23.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $29 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on BRX stock. On June 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BRX shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

BRX stock trade performance evaluation

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.70 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.32, while it was recorded at 22.30 for the last single week of trading, and 22.74 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to 4.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,528 million, or 99.90% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,506,473, which is approximately 0.609% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,059,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $781.82 million in BRX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $401.95 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -7.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

139 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 12,301,863 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 13,760,951 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 266,691,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,754,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,201,051 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 847,713 shares during the same period.