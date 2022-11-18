Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] is -6.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $5.10 with a heavy trading volume of 2548864 shares. The company report on November 14, 2022 that New Union Bank Survey Finds U.S. Small Business Owners are More Optimistic This Holiday Season; Those Investing in Digital Capabilities are Expected to Benefit Most.

About 85% of consumers agree that spending money on holiday shopping with a small business is “money well spent.” One in three Californians plan to spend 50-70% of their holiday budget at small businesses.

Despite ongoing concerns surrounding inflation, U.S. small business owners are optimistic about the future and feel prepared to adapt as needed to meet their customers’ needs. According to new research by Union Bank, a leading West Coast bank, small businesses that have prioritized digital technology capabilities and increased their social media presence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have seen their businesses grow.

It opened the trading session at $5.05, the shares rose to $5.11 and dropped to $5.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MUFG points out that the company has recorded -8.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, MUFG reached to a volume of 2548864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 86.85.

Trading performance analysis for MUFG stock

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.73 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.77, while it was recorded at 5.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.54. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.63.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 468.09. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $8,373,561 per employee.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 18.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

There are presently around $1,094 million, or 1.90% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 82,631,527, which is approximately 1.253% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 18,570,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.71 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $45.53 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -4.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 13,814,018 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 13,769,604 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 186,872,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,456,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,403,026 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,870,766 shares during the same period.