Market cap of ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] reaches 16.77B – now what?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] price surged by 2.07 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on November 17, 2022 that ZTO to Pursue Voluntary Conversion to Dual-primary Listing on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) approved a motion to pursue the voluntary conversion to dual-primary listing (the “Primary Conversion”) on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) pursuant to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s guidance letter HKEX-GL112-22. The Board also authorized the Company’s senior management to proceed with the relevant preparatory work and undertake the necessary procedures to complete the Primary Conversion. After the Primary Conversion, the Company will remain as a dual-listing company on The Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, and its Class A ordinary shares and American depositary shares will continue to be traded on both stock exchanges (as the case may be) and remain mutually fungible.

The Primary Conversion is conditional upon and subject to, among other things, market conditions, further approval of the Board, and the obtaining of the necessary regulatory approvals. The Company will make further announcement(s) to disclose any material updates and progress with respect to the Primary Conversion in accordance with applicable laws and regulations as and when appropriate. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

A sum of 2602850 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.58M shares. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares reached a high of $22.31 and dropped to a low of $21.2201 until finishing in the latest session at $22.19.

The one-year ZTO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.49. The average equity rating for ZTO stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $35.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $36, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ZTO Stock Performance Analysis:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.03. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.47, while it was recorded at 21.78 for the last single week of trading, and 25.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. Fundamentals:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ZTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 3.02%.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,630 million, or 30.40% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 38,609,372, which is approximately 0.934% of the company’s market cap and around 0.71% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 23,811,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.37 million in ZTO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $409.27 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly -0.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 28,117,380 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 19,303,809 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 206,281,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,702,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,247,127 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,979,654 shares during the same period.