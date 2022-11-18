Market cap of Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] reaches 2.93B – now what?

Global-E Online Ltd. [NASDAQ: GLBE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.12%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Global-e Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

“We are very pleased with the strong results we are reporting to you today for the third quarter of the year, with almost 80% growth in revenues, many new marquee clients and major advancements across all our areas of activity,” said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. “Despite the volatile and challenging market headwinds, we remain extremely optimistic regarding the long-term growth prospects of our market and believe we are best positioned to continue our strong growth within it well into the future.”.

Over the last 12 months, GLBE stock dropped by -67.80%. The one-year Global-E Online Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.71. The average equity rating for GLBE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.93 billion, with 156.89 million shares outstanding and 124.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, GLBE stock reached a trading volume of 4667187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLBE shares is $41.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Global-E Online Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Global-E Online Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on GLBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global-E Online Ltd. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLBE in the course of the last twelve months was 64.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

GLBE Stock Performance Analysis:

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, GLBE shares dropped by -15.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.31 for Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.31, while it was recorded at 23.74 for the last single week of trading, and 27.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Global-E Online Ltd. Fundamentals:

Global-E Online Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

GLBE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global-E Online Ltd. go to 23.20%.

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,979 million, or 65.10% of GLBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLBE stocks are: ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP with ownership of 15,119,399, which is approximately 2.042% of the company’s market cap and around 23.34% of the total institutional ownership; VITRUVIAN PARTNERS LLP, holding 11,349,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.28 million in GLBE stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $185.79 million in GLBE stock with ownership of nearly 45.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Global-E Online Ltd. [NASDAQ:GLBE] by around 18,442,630 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 11,666,942 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 65,367,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,477,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLBE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,308,134 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,644,120 shares during the same period.