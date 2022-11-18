Market cap of Frontline Ltd. [FRO] reaches 3.08B – now what?

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] gained 2.28% or 0.32 points to close at $14.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3947578 shares. The company report on October 4, 2022 that FRO – Changes to the Board composition.

Frontline Ltd. (“Frontline” or “the Company”) announces the appointment of Mr. Marios Demetriades as a Director of the Company.

Marios Demetriades is an experienced Financial Services professional with significant experience as a Non-Executive Director in various listed and private companies in the Banking, Infrastructure and Shipping industries. He previously served as the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works for the Republic of Cyprus from 2014 to 2018 and held various positions in the Accounting, Investment and Banking sectors. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst holder and a member of the CFA Institute, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC). Mr. Demetriades is a Cypriot citizen and resides in Cyprus.

It opened the trading session at $13.81, the shares rose to $14.56 and dropped to $13.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FRO points out that the company has recorded 62.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -135.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, FRO reached to a volume of 3947578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Frontline Ltd. [FRO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

Trading performance analysis for FRO stock

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.95. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 15.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.96 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.48, while it was recorded at 13.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.11 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Frontline Ltd. [FRO]

There are presently around $1,155 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 9,927,003, which is approximately -7.573% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,137,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.13 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $67.75 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 4.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 30,247,130 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,880,538 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 46,281,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,408,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,056,520 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 981,644 shares during the same period.