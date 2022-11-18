Market cap of CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] reaches 1.77B – now what?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.94. The company report on November 3, 2022 that CommScope Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Third Quarter Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3913038 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CommScope Holding Company Inc. stands at 5.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.91%.

The market cap for COMM stock reached $1.77 billion, with 208.20 million shares outstanding and 203.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 3913038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $11.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $9 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COMM shares from 18 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

How has COMM stock performed recently?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -27.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.62 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.04, while it was recorded at 9.07 for the last single week of trading, and 8.84 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 23.70%.

Insider trade positions for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $1,715 million, or 93.90% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,933,849, which is approximately -3.152% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 20,798,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.93 million in COMM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $129.03 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly -8.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 29,092,390 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 27,761,368 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 134,956,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,809,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,102,339 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,248,981 shares during the same period.