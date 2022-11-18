Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE: TDS] loss -0.47% or -0.05 points to close at $10.55 with a heavy trading volume of 2547242 shares. The company report on October 28, 2022 that TDS and UScellular to release third quarter operating results and host conference call on November 4, 2022.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their third quarter operating results conference call on November 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on November 3, 2022 after market close.

It opened the trading session at $10.42, the shares rose to $10.58 and dropped to $10.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TDS points out that the company has recorded -39.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, TDS reached to a volume of 2547242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDS shares is $20.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for TDS stock

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.08. With this latest performance, TDS shares dropped by -30.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.39 for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.46, while it was recorded at 10.68 for the last single week of trading, and 16.81 for the last 200 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.35 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]

There are presently around $1,017 million, or 96.10% of TDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 20,495,659, which is approximately 24.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,478,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.84 million in TDS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $125.44 million in TDS stock with ownership of nearly 1.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE:TDS] by around 7,060,106 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 6,007,490 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 83,372,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,440,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 962,689 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,404,609 shares during the same period.