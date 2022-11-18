ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ: PRQR] closed the trading session at $1.10 on 11/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.95, while the highest price level was $1.13. The company report on November 14, 2022 that ProQR to Present its Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology at the Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics Conference (TIDES Europe) 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -86.27 percent and weekly performance of 21.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 71.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 557.33K shares, PRQR reached to a volume of 2396860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRQR shares is $1.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $20 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

PRQR stock trade performance evaluation

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.01. With this latest performance, PRQR shares gained by 28.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.86 for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8612, while it was recorded at 0.9758 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9867 for the last 200 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4300.89. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4551.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.56.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23 million, or 43.50% of PRQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRQR stocks are: PRIVIUM FUND MANAGEMENT B.V. with ownership of 5,344,446, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.76% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 3,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.63 million in PRQR stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $3.43 million in PRQR stock with ownership of nearly 13.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ:PRQR] by around 1,519,008 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,421,244 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 17,302,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,242,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRQR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 929,310 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 687,977 shares during the same period.