Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: GOSS] closed the trading session at $9.12 on 11/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.92, while the highest price level was $9.485. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Gossamer Bio Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

– Seralutinib Phase 2 TORREY Study on track for topline readout in second half of November or first half of December -.

– $304 million in cash, cash equivalents & marketable securities, as of September 30, 2022 -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.36 percent and weekly performance of -12.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, GOSS reached to a volume of 2215438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $18.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Gossamer Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on GOSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gossamer Bio Inc. is set at 0.65 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

GOSS stock trade performance evaluation

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.22. With this latest performance, GOSS shares dropped by -25.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.05 for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.81, while it was recorded at 9.58 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.00.

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc. go to 5.20%.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $784 million, or 77.10% of GOSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOSS stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 7,420,974, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,346,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.0 million in GOSS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $50.23 million in GOSS stock with ownership of nearly 6.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gossamer Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:GOSS] by around 34,080,765 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 12,289,751 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 39,628,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,998,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOSS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,413,977 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,862,826 shares during the same period.