CareMax Inc. [NASDAQ: CMAX] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.18 during the day while it closed the day at $4.65. The company report on November 11, 2022 that CareMax, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Medicare Value-Based Care Business of Steward Health Care System.

Significantly expands CareMax’s comprehensive and coordinated healthcare delivery system designed to reduce healthcare costs, improve overall health outcomes, and promote health equity for seniors.

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX; CMAXW) (“CareMax” or the “Company”), a leading technology-enabled provider of value-based care to seniors, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Medicare value-based care business of Steward Health Care System (“Steward”), establishing CareMax as one of the largest independent senior-focused value-based care platforms in the U.S. The Medicare value-based care business of Steward includes a Medicare Direct Contracting Entity (“DCE”) and two Medicare Shared Savings Program (“MSSP”) accountable care organizations (“ACOs”), one of which is one of the nation’s largest ACOs.

CareMax Inc. stock has also loss -18.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMAX stock has declined by -35.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.06% and lost -39.45% year-on date.

The market cap for CMAX stock reached $426.50 million, with 87.42 million shares outstanding and 71.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 292.64K shares, CMAX reached a trading volume of 2650356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CareMax Inc. [CMAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMAX shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for CareMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for CareMax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CMAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CareMax Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

CMAX stock trade performance evaluation

CareMax Inc. [CMAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.71. With this latest performance, CMAX shares dropped by -22.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.08 for CareMax Inc. [CMAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.47, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 6.37 for the last 200 days.

CareMax Inc. [CMAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CareMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

CareMax Inc. [CMAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $291 million, or 73.10% of CMAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMAX stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 15,861,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.93% of the total institutional ownership; EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, holding 7,575,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.23 million in CMAX stocks shares; and ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $20.77 million in CMAX stock with ownership of nearly -0.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CareMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in CareMax Inc. [NASDAQ:CMAX] by around 2,051,740 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,349,876 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 58,149,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,551,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMAX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,177 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 334,805 shares during the same period.