Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] slipped around -2.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $71.85 at the close of the session, down -2.92%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that GARTH BROOKS ANNOUNCES NEW LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY GARTH BROOKS/PLUS ONE AT THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE BEGINNING IN 2023.

Verified Fan ticket registration open now through Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PT; Verified Fan on sale begins Monday, Nov. 21.

Garth Brooks has announced a new headlining Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023. Tickets for these shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock is now -39.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LYV Stock saw the intraday high of $73.32 and lowest of $71.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 126.79, which means current price is +6.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 3724392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $105.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on LYV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 8.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LYV stock performed recently?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.91. With this latest performance, LYV shares dropped by -9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.62 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.25, while it was recorded at 74.09 for the last single week of trading, and 94.62 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.69 and a Gross Margin at +23.87. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.70.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

There are presently around $12,081 million, or 72.60% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,333,907, which is approximately 2.658% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,485,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $968.94 million in LYV stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $902.81 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 10,928,979 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 16,907,729 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 140,299,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,136,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,857,848 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,728,043 shares during the same period.