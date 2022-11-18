Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell -13.77% so far this year. What now?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] price plunged by -3.20 percent to reach at -$0.83. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Lithium Americas Exercises Warrants of Arena Minerals.

Prior to the Warrant Exercise, Lithium Americas beneficially owned 66,226,146 Arena Shares, representing approximately 17.0% of Arena Minerals’ issued and outstanding share capital on a non-diluted basis, and 21,428,571 Arena Warrants. Following the Warrant Exercise, Lithium Americas beneficially owns 80,816,146 Arena Shares, representing approximately 19.9% of issued and outstanding Arena Shares on a non-diluted basis, and 6,838,571 Arena Warrants.

A sum of 2277423 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Lithium Americas Corp. shares reached a high of $25.79 and dropped to a low of $24.78 until finishing in the latest session at $25.11.

The one-year LAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.74. The average equity rating for LAC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $37.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $44 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

LAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.74. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.99 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.44, while it was recorded at 26.63 for the last single week of trading, and 26.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lithium Americas Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.68.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 52.10 and a Current Ratio set at 52.10.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $742 million, or 25.40% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 4,031,810, which is approximately -36.46% of the company’s market cap and around 16.42% of the total institutional ownership; HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD., holding 3,263,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.96 million in LAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $80.36 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly 2.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 3,967,571 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 5,725,637 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 19,864,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,557,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,148,326 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 748,366 shares during the same period.