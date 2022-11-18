Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] is -25.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] loss -45.08% on the last trading session, reaching $0.98 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Lion Announces Hong Kong Virtual Asset Trading Platform License Application, to Strengthen Digital Business Footprint.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “The Group”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services as well as a developer of new growth products including SPAC sponsorship, NFT and metaverse-related initiatives, today announced that the Group will formally apply to the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“Hong Kong SFC”) for a Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) license (“SFC Type 7 license”) to further expand its digital business footprint.

Presently, Hong Kong is establishing a standardized global virtual asset (VA) trading market. According to the Hong Kong SFC’s position paper on the regulation of VA trading platforms in Hong Kong, issued in 2019, a firm that operates a centralized VA trading platform in Hong Kong and intends to offer trading of at least one security token on this platform may apply for a license from the SFC to conduct regulated activities, Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 7 (providing automated trading services (ATS)). In particular, VAs are digital representations of value which may be in the form of digital tokens (such as digital currencies, utility tokens or security or asset-backed tokens), any other virtual commodities, crypto assets or other assets of essentially the same nature, irrespective of whether they constitute “securities” or “futures contracts” as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. represents 47.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.66 million with the latest information. LGHL stock price has been found in the range of $0.96 to $1.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 961.56K shares, LGHL reached a trading volume of 4095160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for LGHL stock

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.90. With this latest performance, LGHL shares dropped by -2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.65 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3449, while it was recorded at 1.4866 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2133 for the last 200 days.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.09 and a Gross Margin at +66.11. Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.03.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]

5 institutional holders increased their position in Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:LGHL] by around 106,001 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 165,442 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 391,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 663,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGHL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,978 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 115,927 shares during the same period.