Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] fell -88.95% so far this year. What now?

The company report on November 17, 2022 that Lightning eMotors Enters into Exchange Agreements with Certain 7.5% Convertible Noteholders.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, announced today that on November 16, 2022 it entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders (the “Noteholders”) of its unsecured 7.5% convertible senior notes due in 2024 (the “Convertible Notes”) to exchange $14.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes for approximately 13.3 million newly issued shares of its common stock.

The Company expects to complete the exchanges by November 21, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. After the closing, $73.9 million aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes will remain outstanding.

It opened the trading session at $1.09, the shares rose to $1.10 and dropped to $0.6641, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZEV points out that the company has recorded -82.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 39.45% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 704.60K shares, ZEV reached to a volume of 7394008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEV shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Lightning eMotors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Lightning eMotors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on ZEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightning eMotors Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

Trading performance analysis for ZEV stock

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.44. With this latest performance, ZEV shares dropped by -52.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.58 for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5031, while it was recorded at 1.0728 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4323 for the last 200 days.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.76 and a Gross Margin at -28.55. Lightning eMotors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -480.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.35.

Lightning eMotors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]

There are presently around $10 million, or 20.40% of ZEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEV stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,118,464, which is approximately -27.627% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,116,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 million in ZEV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.35 million in ZEV stock with ownership of nearly -1.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE:ZEV] by around 1,414,379 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,134,837 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 11,238,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,787,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEV stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 741,495 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 416,663 shares during the same period.