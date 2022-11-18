Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYA] slipped around -0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.62 at the close of the session, down -1.11%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Liberty Global Reports Q3 2022 Results.

Q3 financial performance highlighted by accelerating Adjusted EBITDA growth at VMO21, VodafoneZiggo and Telenet.

Continued to deliver aggregate2 broadband and postpaid mobile net additions across core FMC markets.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, LBTYA reached a trading volume of 2212283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYA shares is $30.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Global plc stock. On September 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LBTYA shares from 28.30 to 36.40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBTYA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, LBTYA shares gained by 18.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.73 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.38, while it was recorded at 20.05 for the last single week of trading, and 21.87 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Liberty Global plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]

There are presently around $2,923 million, or 95.00% of LBTYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYA stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 34,201,918, which is approximately -13.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 12,633,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.86 million in LBTYA stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $141.15 million in LBTYA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYA] by around 14,442,593 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 25,779,959 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 108,739,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,962,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,503,302 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 7,884,624 shares during the same period.