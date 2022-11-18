LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] is -52.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: LX] closed the trading session at $1.84 on 11/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.66, while the highest price level was $1.99. The company report on November 16, 2022 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.33 percent and weekly performance of 31.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 720.81K shares, LX reached to a volume of 3078127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LX shares is $2.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15.30 to $18, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on LX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

LX stock trade performance evaluation

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.43. With this latest performance, LX shares gained by 17.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.28 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6364, while it was recorded at 1.6560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2705 for the last 200 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.64 and a Gross Margin at +67.24. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.29.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. go to 2.36%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53 million, or 23.60% of LX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,816,702, which is approximately 7.09% of the company’s market cap and around 4.19% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 4,473,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.23 million in LX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.59 million in LX stock with ownership of nearly -2.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX] by around 2,813,157 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,966,922 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 20,797,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,577,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,445 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 833,384 shares during the same period.