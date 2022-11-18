Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] loss -0.76% or -0.12 points to close at $15.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3019837 shares. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Levi Strauss & Co. Appoints Michelle Gass as President.

Proven Brand Leader Strengthens Executive Team and Advances CEO Succession Planning.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced leadership changes in its executive team with the appointment of Michelle Gass to the new position of president, LS&Co., reporting to Chip Bergh, president & CEO. Gass will be responsible for leading the Levi’s® brand and the company’s global digital and commercial operations. With this announcement, the board of directors has put in motion a succession plan for Gass to succeed Bergh as CEO within the next 18 months. Gass will begin her role with the company on January 2 and is expected to join the LS&Co. Board of Directors on her start date.

It opened the trading session at $15.46, the shares rose to $15.57 and dropped to $15.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LEVI points out that the company has recorded -5.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, LEVI reached to a volume of 3019837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $20.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $31 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $28, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on LEVI stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LEVI shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 169.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for LEVI stock

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, LEVI shares gained by 9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.62, while it was recorded at 15.99 for the last single week of trading, and 18.07 for the last 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.03 and a Gross Margin at +57.57. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to 5.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

There are presently around $1,153 million, or 78.80% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,848,857, which is approximately 0.882% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 7,783,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.19 million in LEVI stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $81.01 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly 0.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Levi Strauss & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 11,875,023 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 8,465,844 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 53,722,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,063,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 672,920 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,439,365 shares during the same period.