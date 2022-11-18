Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] is -14.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.51. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Juniper Networks Announces 2022 Elevate Awards Winners.

Prominent business awards recognize customers delivering transformative experiences to their customers and stakeholders across eight categories.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the winners of the 2022 Elevate Awards, honoring customers delivering exceptional experiences to their consumers and communities. Customers around the world were recognized in eight categories: AI Innovation, Data Center of the Future, Early Adopter, Empowering Change, Experience First, Game-Changing WAN, Security Excellence and Service Provider Transformation. The selection process involved a combination of Juniper executive and external judges selecting the finalists and category winners.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3584865 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Juniper Networks Inc. stands at 2.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.74%.

The market cap for JNPR stock reached $9.91 billion, with 322.80 million shares outstanding and 320.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 3584865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $34.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $27 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $32, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

How has JNPR stock performed recently?

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 11.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.19, while it was recorded at 30.33 for the last single week of trading, and 30.61 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 15.95%.

Insider trade positions for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $9,011 million, or 93.70% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,850,758, which is approximately -4.624% of the company’s market cap and around 1.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,825,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.0 billion in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 25,747,818 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 27,115,237 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 242,469,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,332,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,056,128 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,944,452 shares during the same period.