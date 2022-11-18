Jefferies slashes price target on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] – find out why.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] gained 0.45% or 0.54 points to close at $120.40 with a heavy trading volume of 3196207 shares. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Marathon Petroleum Project Transforms Middle School Near Los Angeles Refinery.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Employees and contractors from Marathon Petroleum’s Los Angeles refinery recently completed a major renovation at Andrew Carnegie Middle School in Carson, California.

About 200 employees and contractors from LAR participated in the beautification project that spanned the entire summer.

It opened the trading session at $118.19, the shares rose to $120.49 and dropped to $117.7545, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MPC points out that the company has recorded 25.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -102.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 3196207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $133.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $102, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.39, while it was recorded at 120.40 for the last single week of trading, and 93.74 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 22.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $44,448 million, or 85.50% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,895,065, which is approximately -4.959% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,029,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.18 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.14 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -9.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

551 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 15,580,537 shares. Additionally, 598 investors decreased positions by around 45,729,909 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 307,856,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,166,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,919,072 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,545,150 shares during the same period.