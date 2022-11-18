International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] price plunged by -0.11 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on November 17, 2022 that International Paper’s Gregg Named to Manufacturers Association Board of Directors.

The National Association of Manufacturers announced that Aimee Gregg, Vice President, Containerboard, International Paper, has been named to the NAM Board of Directors. Gregg will join the NAM Board to bolster the association’s leadership in policy advocacy, legal action, workforce solutions, operational excellence and news and insights. She will help the industry advance a manufacturing competitiveness agenda that promotes opportunity and prosperity for all Americans.

Founded in 1895, the NAM, guided by its Board of Directors, is the largest industrial trade association in the United States, with more than 14,000 members. The NAM is the nation’s most influential manufacturing advocate, and its membership includes some of the world’s most iconic brands and many of the small manufacturers that power the U.S. economy. Approximately 90% of the NAM’s members are small and medium-sized businesses.

A sum of 3287403 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.55M shares. International Paper Company shares reached a high of $35.82 and dropped to a low of $35.04 until finishing in the latest session at $35.74.

The one-year IP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.12. The average equity rating for IP stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $33.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $40 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $47, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on IP stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IP shares from 53 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

IP Stock Performance Analysis:

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.15, while it was recorded at 36.17 for the last single week of trading, and 42.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Paper Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +22.97. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94.

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

IP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

International Paper Company [IP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,876 million, or 90.60% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,564,533, which is approximately -1.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,155,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $969.2 million in IP stock with ownership of nearly -2.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 13,137,445 shares. Additionally, 430 investors decreased positions by around 24,263,803 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 266,918,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,320,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,118,389 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 4,887,109 shares during the same period.