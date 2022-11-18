Inotiv Inc. [NASDAQ: NOTV] closed the trading session at $6.82 on 11/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.55, while the highest price level was $15.38. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Inotiv, Inc. to Participate in November Investor Conferences.

Inotiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, announced today that Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Beth Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of November:.

Furey Research Partners Hidden Gems Conference (Virtual)One-on-one meetings: November 7 & 8Fireside Chat: November 7 at 11:15 am ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -83.79 percent and weekly performance of -60.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -64.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -67.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 236.82K shares, NOTV reached to a volume of 5841258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inotiv Inc. [NOTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOTV shares is $50.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOTV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Inotiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Inotiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on NOTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inotiv Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

NOTV stock trade performance evaluation

Inotiv Inc. [NOTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -60.51. With this latest performance, NOTV shares dropped by -64.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.77 for Inotiv Inc. [NOTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.93, while it was recorded at 14.36 for the last single week of trading, and 19.41 for the last 200 days.

Inotiv Inc. [NOTV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inotiv Inc. [NOTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.66 and a Gross Margin at +33.65. Inotiv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.68.

Inotiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Inotiv Inc. [NOTV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $82 million, or 43.90% of NOTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOTV stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 1,399,365, which is approximately 308.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,033,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.05 million in NOTV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.19 million in NOTV stock with ownership of nearly 8.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Inotiv Inc. [NASDAQ:NOTV] by around 3,007,858 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 4,444,264 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,506,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,958,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOTV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 938,598 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 893,908 shares during the same period.