Huntsman Corporation [HUN] is -22.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] loss -2.89% on the last trading session, reaching $27.17 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Huntsman Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Dividend.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.2125 per share cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2022.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 2336806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huntsman Corporation [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $30.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on HUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for HUN stock

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 3.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.32, while it was recorded at 28.25 for the last single week of trading, and 31.70 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 2.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

There are presently around $4,735 million, or 94.10% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,788,663, which is approximately -4.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,021,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.81 million in HUN stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $246.67 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly 5.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

183 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 18,797,654 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 22,811,434 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 132,680,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,289,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,378,897 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,163,869 shares during the same period.