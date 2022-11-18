Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] fell -26.15% so far this year. What now?

Hello Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MOMO] jumped around 0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.87 at the close of the session, up 2.09%. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Hello Group Inc. Announces Management Change.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (“Hello Group” or the “Company”), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced that Mr. Li Wang has resigned as the chief executive officer of the Company, because of health reasons, effective immediately. Executive Chairman Mr. Yan Tang has assumed the role of chief executive officer. Mr. Li Wang will remain with Hello Group as an executive director and president of the Company, assisting Mr. Yan Tang in executing the Company’s core strategies.

Hello Group Inc. stock is now -26.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MOMO Stock saw the intraday high of $5.885 and lowest of $5.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.13, which means current price is +43.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, MOMO reached a trading volume of 2160557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOMO shares is $8.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hello Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $18 to $13.60. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Hello Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on MOMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hello Group Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOMO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.70.

How has MOMO stock performed recently?

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.04. With this latest performance, MOMO shares gained by 35.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 5.75 for the last single week of trading, and 5.68 for the last 200 days.

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +41.80. Hello Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.14.

Hello Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings analysis for Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hello Group Inc. go to 10.12%.

Insider trade positions for Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]

There are presently around $570 million, or 70.70% of MOMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOMO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 10,111,698, which is approximately -7.674% of the company’s market cap and around 3.16% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 9,690,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.88 million in MOMO stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $49.51 million in MOMO stock with ownership of nearly 68.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hello Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Hello Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MOMO] by around 13,637,488 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 11,018,170 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 72,429,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,085,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOMO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,267,536 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,649,206 shares during the same period.