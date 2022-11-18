Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.64% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.65%. The company report on November 15, 2022 that SAVE THE DATE – UATP’S AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION® 2023!.

Over the last 12 months, GOL stock dropped by -48.82%. The one-year Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.32. The average equity rating for GOL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.72 billion, with 197.41 million shares outstanding and 167.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, GOL stock reached a trading volume of 2361441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $4.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

GOL Stock Performance Analysis:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, GOL shares dropped by -12.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.37 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Fundamentals:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32 million, or 9.30% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 2,485,156, which is approximately -6.96% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 770,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 million in GOL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $1.97 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly 52.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 1,749,239 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 6,029,928 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,614,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,393,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,112,468 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 4,867,442 shares during the same period.