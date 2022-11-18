First Solar Inc. [FSLR] Is Currently 4.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.07%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Intersect Power Procures 4.9 GW for 2025-2029 Delivery, Increasing its Total 2022 Orders for First Solar Module Technology to 7.3 GW.

Intersect Power expected to be the largest buyer and operator of First Solar technology by 2029.

Over the last 12 months, FSLR stock rose by 58.73%. The one-year First Solar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.46. The average equity rating for FSLR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.36 billion, with 106.60 million shares outstanding and 101.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, FSLR stock reached a trading volume of 2574326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $157.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $89 to $162. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on FSLR stock. On September 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FSLR shares from 88 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 8.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.32.

FSLR Stock Performance Analysis:

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 37.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.43 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.98, while it was recorded at 157.45 for the last single week of trading, and 94.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Solar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.74 and a Gross Margin at +24.96. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45.

First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

FSLR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 5.64%.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,839 million, or 79.60% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,379,602, which is approximately -2.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,457,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $712.87 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 17.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 12,705,105 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 9,960,116 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 61,218,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,884,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,192,236 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,575,108 shares during the same period.