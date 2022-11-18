Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] – find out why.

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] closed the trading session at $35.04 on 11/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.52, while the highest price level was $35.14. The company report on November 15, 2022 that AMERICANS ENCOURAGED TO ENJOY A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME THANKSGIVING WEEK OF SOCCER WITH MARIE CALLENDER’S POT PIES.

Savor Britain’s Matchday Culinary Tradition with Homemade American Taste.

As the United States prepares for Thanksgiving week and an unprecedented pair of soccer showdowns against British nations, Marie Callender’s, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is encouraging diehard supporters and first-time soccer fans alike to steal a favorite play from our rivals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.61 percent and weekly performance of -1.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, CAG reached to a volume of 4178966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $36.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Consumer Edge Research analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 64.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

CAG stock trade performance evaluation

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.47, while it was recorded at 34.63 for the last single week of trading, and 34.20 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.48. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98.

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 6.20%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,927 million, or 86.10% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,457,547, which is approximately 1.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,005,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in CAG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $959.07 million in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -1.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 16,888,093 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 27,426,586 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 353,151,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,465,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,690,269 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,464,378 shares during the same period.