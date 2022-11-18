Draganfly Inc. [DPRO] moved up 16.46: Why It’s Important

Draganfly Inc. [NASDAQ: DPRO] gained 16.46% on the last trading session, reaching $0.68 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Draganfly Selected as Preferred Partner to DEF-C Ukraine Government Military Service Provider.

Draganfly’s to provide systems and solutions in reconnaissance, delivery, and landmine detection, amongst other solutions.

Draganfly Inc. represents 33.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.22 million with the latest information. DPRO stock price has been found in the range of $0.5953 to $0.8499.

If compared to the average trading volume of 130.20K shares, DPRO reached a trading volume of 8108956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Draganfly Inc. [DPRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Draganfly Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for DPRO stock

Draganfly Inc. [DPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.10. With this latest performance, DPRO shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for Draganfly Inc. [DPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7182, while it was recorded at 0.5937 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0906 for the last 200 days.

Draganfly Inc. [DPRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Draganfly Inc. [DPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -285.94 and a Gross Margin at +33.06. Draganfly Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -229.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.85.

Draganfly Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Draganfly Inc. [DPRO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.74% of DPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPRO stocks are: ALPHACENTRIC ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 250,000, which is approximately 42.857% of the company’s market cap and around 2.02% of the total institutional ownership; ACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 135,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92000.0 in DPRO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $50000.0 in DPRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Draganfly Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Draganfly Inc. [NASDAQ:DPRO] by around 190,898 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 70,188 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 445,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 706,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPRO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,303 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 13,949 shares during the same period.