DexCom Inc. [DXCM] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $103

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] loss -1.96% on the last trading session, reaching $112.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Dexcom Invites the Diabetes Community to #seediabetes This November and Share Their Diabetes Story With Custom Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) Patches.

Dexcom Warriors Henry Slade, Roxy Horner, Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Eoin Costelloe unveil their custom Dexcom continuous glucose monitor (CGM) patches to tell their ‘Diabetes Story’.

On World Diabetes Day and throughout the month of November, people with diabetes and their support systems are banding together around the globe to help the diabetes community feel more seen and heard.

DexCom Inc. represents 389.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.96 billion with the latest information. DXCM stock price has been found in the range of $111.73 to $114.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, DXCM reached a trading volume of 2162371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DexCom Inc. [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $121.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for DexCom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on DXCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 5.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 172.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for DXCM stock

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, DXCM shares gained by 16.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.01 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.30, while it was recorded at 114.56 for the last single week of trading, and 94.93 for the last 200 days.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DexCom Inc. [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.86 and a Gross Margin at +68.63. DexCom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35.

DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 32.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

There are presently around $41,477 million, or 97.90% of DXCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,682,426, which is approximately 1.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,609,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $2.04 billion in DXCM stock with ownership of nearly 0.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

369 institutional holders increased their position in DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM] by around 20,471,060 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 56,094,924 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 291,656,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,222,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXCM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,146,291 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,685,864 shares during the same period.