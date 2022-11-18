Deutsche Bank slashes price target on CME Group Inc. [CME] – find out why.

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] loss -0.78% or -1.36 points to close at $173.53 with a heavy trading volume of 2392969 shares. The company report on November 10, 2022 that High Inflation and a Strong U.S. Dollar – For Now, the Only Way is Up.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

By Hannah Baldwin, Director, CME Group.

It opened the trading session at $174.43, the shares rose to $175.37 and dropped to $173.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CME points out that the company has recorded -8.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, CME reached to a volume of 2392969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CME Group Inc. [CME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CME shares is $208.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CME stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for CME Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for CME Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $171, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Sell rating on CME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CME Group Inc. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CME in the course of the last twelve months was 1169.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CME stock

CME Group Inc. [CME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, CME shares gained by 0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for CME Group Inc. [CME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.56, while it was recorded at 174.07 for the last single week of trading, and 206.34 for the last 200 days.

CME Group Inc. [CME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CME Group Inc. [CME] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.40 and a Gross Margin at +79.39. CME Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64.

CME Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CME Group Inc. [CME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME Group Inc. go to 7.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CME Group Inc. [CME]

There are presently around $54,029 million, or 88.10% of CME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,767,510, which is approximately 1.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,226,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.42 billion in CME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.26 billion in CME stock with ownership of nearly -0.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CME Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 540 institutional holders increased their position in CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME] by around 15,188,776 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 14,630,356 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 281,533,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,352,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CME stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,526,664 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,116,594 shares during the same period.