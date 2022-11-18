CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CTMX] jumped around 0.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.60 at the close of the session, up 32.23%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that CytomX and Regeneron Announce Strategic Research Collaboration in the Field of Conditional Bispecific Therapeutics for the Treatment of Cancer.

– Collaboration will enable the development of investigational next-generation bispecific immunotherapies using CytomX’s Probody® and Regeneron’s Veloci-Bi® platforms -.

– CytomX to receive $30 million upfront payment with the potential for up to $2 billion in research, development, regulatory and sales-based milestones -.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -63.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTMX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.68 and lowest of $1.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.53, which means current price is +36.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 446.85K shares, CTMX reached a trading volume of 42330984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTMX shares is $3.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $6 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $1.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CTMX stock. On July 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CTMX shares from 16 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

How has CTMX stock performed recently?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.98. With this latest performance, CTMX shares gained by 20.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.27 for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4070, while it was recorded at 1.3120 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0478 for the last 200 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.42 and a Gross Margin at +91.61. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]

There are presently around $58 million, or 79.30% of CTMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTMX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 6,595,801, which is approximately 13.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,537,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.26 million in CTMX stocks shares; and TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.6 million in CTMX stock with ownership of nearly 231.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CTMX] by around 7,279,381 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 16,486,552 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 12,450,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,216,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTMX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,981,997 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 13,611,106 shares during the same period.