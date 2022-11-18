Credit Suisse slashes price target on Welltower Inc. [WELL] – find out why.

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.77%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Welltower to Participate in Nareit’s REITworld 2022 Annual Conference.

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) – In conjunction with upcoming investor meetings and participation at Nareit’s REITworld 2022 Annual Conference, Welltower has issued the following presentation which can be found at:.

Over the last 12 months, WELL stock dropped by -22.62%. The one-year Welltower Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.97. The average equity rating for WELL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.86 billion, with 472.52 million shares outstanding and 472.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, WELL stock reached a trading volume of 2407508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Welltower Inc. [WELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $79.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $81 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on WELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 127.40.

WELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Welltower Inc. [WELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, WELL shares gained by 12.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.53, while it was recorded at 69.34 for the last single week of trading, and 80.58 for the last 200 days.

WELL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 21.73%.

Welltower Inc. [WELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,011 million, or 99.50% of WELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,487,135, which is approximately 2.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,926,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 billion in WELL stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $2.68 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly 17.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

385 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 31,540,925 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 26,832,081 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 406,419,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,792,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,621,382 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,488,783 shares during the same period.