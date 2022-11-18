Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE: CHS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.29% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.88%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Chico’s FAS, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Sales and Earnings Conference Call.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Women’s specialty retailer Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the “Company”) will host a conference call with security analysts on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the operating results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

The conference call is being webcast live over the Internet, which you may access in the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website, www.chicosfas.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available online for one year at http://chicosfas.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

Over the last 12 months, CHS stock rose by 4.55%. The one-year Chico’s FAS Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.43. The average equity rating for CHS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $842.15 million, with 125.09 million shares outstanding and 120.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, CHS stock reached a trading volume of 2240761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Chico’s FAS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $3 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Chico’s FAS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on CHS stock. On June 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CHS shares from 5 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chico’s FAS Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHS Stock Performance Analysis:

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, CHS shares gained by 35.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.71 for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 6.85 for the last single week of trading, and 5.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chico’s FAS Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.69. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71.

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CHS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chico’s FAS Inc. go to 10.00%.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $768 million, or 86.30% of CHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,334,520, which is approximately 0.794% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,151,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.14 million in CHS stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $39.6 million in CHS stock with ownership of nearly -2.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chico’s FAS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE:CHS] by around 12,652,151 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 8,949,810 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 89,666,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,268,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,008,741 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,687,280 shares during the same period.