Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] Is Currently 1.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] price surged by 1.86 percent to reach at $1.4. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Cardinal Health brings hospital-level care to the home with new supply chain solution.

Launching as a pilot with Medically Home, new technology offering will reach patients in one to two hours .

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today announced the launch of Velocare™, a supply chain network and last-mile fulfillment solution capable of reaching patients in one to two hours with critical products and services required for hospital-level care at home. Through a strategic collaboration with Medically Home, Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions is now supporting a Medically Home health system customer with Velocare, collectively enabling scaled, high-acuity care in the home.

A sum of 3750059 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.05M shares. Cardinal Health Inc. shares reached a high of $76.69 and dropped to a low of $74.40 until finishing in the latest session at $76.58.

The one-year CAH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.63. The average equity rating for CAH stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $77.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $70 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAH shares from 55 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CAH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.67 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.45, while it was recorded at 75.31 for the last single week of trading, and 61.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardinal Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.92 and a Gross Margin at +3.44. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -172.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11.

Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CAH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 10.30%.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,276 million, or 92.70% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,151,569, which is approximately -4.323% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,680,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.56 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 31,453,123 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 27,564,400 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 179,628,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,646,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,425,046 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,050,863 shares during the same period.