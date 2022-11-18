BitNile Holdings Inc. [NILE] fell -88.30% so far this year. What now?

BitNile Holdings Inc. [AMEX: NILE] price plunged by -1.63 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 14, 2022 that BitNile Holdings Announces It Expects to Have No Direct Impact to Its Business Related to the Crypto Exchange FTX Bankruptcy.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced today that it expects to have no exposure directly or through any of its subsidiaries or business units related to the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Limited (“FTX”). Moreover, the Company states that its Bitcoin holdings are secured in custodial wallets that the Company believes mitigates the risk of loss similar to those from the FTX disruption.

Mr. Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “Other than the very difficult market conditions for Bitcoin in recent days, BitNile and its subsidiaries have not been disrupted by recent bankruptcies of industry participants. BitNile plans to continue to operate its Bitcoin mining operations and strive to fulfill its goals as previously outlined.”.

A sum of 3059749 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.46M shares. BitNile Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.14 and dropped to a low of $0.14 until finishing in the latest session at $0.14.

The one-year NILE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.27. The average equity rating for NILE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BitNile Holdings Inc. [NILE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NILE shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NILE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BitNile Holdings Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NILE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

NILE Stock Performance Analysis:

BitNile Holdings Inc. [NILE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.26. With this latest performance, NILE shares dropped by -23.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NILE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.42 for BitNile Holdings Inc. [NILE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1877, while it was recorded at 0.1419 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4159 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BitNile Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BitNile Holdings Inc. [NILE] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.27 and a Gross Margin at +54.47. BitNile Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55.

BitNile Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BitNile Holdings Inc. [NILE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.60% of NILE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NILE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,549,628, which is approximately -11.414% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, holding 2,978,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in NILE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.33 million in NILE stock with ownership of nearly 24.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BitNile Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in BitNile Holdings Inc. [AMEX:NILE] by around 3,980,873 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,772,100 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,880,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,633,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NILE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 879,635 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 177,705 shares during the same period.