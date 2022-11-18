BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BIGC] plunged by -$0.76 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.30 during the day while it closed the day at $8.68. The company report on November 9, 2022 that BigCommerce to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -6.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIGC stock has declined by -52.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.83% and lost -75.46% year-on date.

The market cap for BIGC stock reached $599.53 million, with 73.68 million shares outstanding and 69.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, BIGC reached a trading volume of 2811542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIGC shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on BIGC stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BIGC shares from 90 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

BIGC stock trade performance evaluation

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.57. With this latest performance, BIGC shares dropped by -32.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.32 for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.60, while it was recorded at 9.56 for the last single week of trading, and 18.17 for the last 200 days.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.94 and a Gross Margin at +75.54. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.43.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. go to 5.30%.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $467 million, or 73.80% of BIGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,639,553, which is approximately 5.142% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 5,503,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.77 million in BIGC stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $43.53 million in BIGC stock with ownership of nearly 84.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BIGC] by around 7,236,436 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 6,717,677 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 39,808,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,762,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIGC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,786,533 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,837,276 shares during the same period.