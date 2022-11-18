Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] gain 41.47% so far this year. What now?

Archaea Energy Inc. [NYSE: LFG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.39%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Archaea Energy Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022.

Archaea Energy Inc. (“Archaea,” “the Company,” or “we”) (NYSE: LFG), one of the largest producers of renewable natural gas (“RNG”) in the U.S., today announced financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, LFG stock rose by 20.28%. The one-year Archaea Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.49. The average equity rating for LFG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.10 billion, with 81.05 million shares outstanding and 76.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, LFG stock reached a trading volume of 2829182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFG shares is $28.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Archaea Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Archaea Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on LFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archaea Energy Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

LFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, LFG shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.81 for Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.19, while it was recorded at 25.82 for the last single week of trading, and 19.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archaea Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.95. Archaea Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61.

Archaea Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,998 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,409,347, which is approximately 8.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, holding 5,707,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.59 million in LFG stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $135.82 million in LFG stock with ownership of nearly -28.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archaea Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Archaea Energy Inc. [NYSE:LFG] by around 9,428,676 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 11,370,948 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 56,447,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,247,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,187,401 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,610,344 shares during the same period.