Angi Inc. [ANGI] Is Currently -5.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Angi Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] closed the trading session at $2.04 on 11/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.025, while the highest price level was $2.175. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Angi Inc. Earnings Release Available on Company’s Website.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the Angi site at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -77.85 percent and weekly performance of -10.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, ANGI reached to a volume of 1910174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Angi Inc. [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $6.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Angi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Angi Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ANGI stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ANGI shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angi Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94.

ANGI stock trade performance evaluation

Angi Inc. [ANGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.92. With this latest performance, ANGI shares dropped by -6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.32 for Angi Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

Angi Inc. [ANGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Angi Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.79 and a Gross Margin at +76.17. Angi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.26.

Angi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Angi Inc. [ANGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $130 million, or 99.30% of ANGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: BROWN ADVISORY INC with ownership of 12,517,402, which is approximately 1.307% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,428,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.11 million in ANGI stocks shares; and FRESHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.57 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly -20.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Angi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Angi Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 10,431,441 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 12,450,595 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 40,717,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,599,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,903,714 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 6,639,945 shares during the same period.