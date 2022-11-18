Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Is Currently 1.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] traded at a high on 11/17/22, posting a 1.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $287.30. The company report on November 7, 2022 that AMGEN PRESENTS NEW REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) DATA AT AHA 2022.

Very low LDL-C Levels <20 mg/dL Were Well Tolerated With no new Safety Signals and Were Associated With a Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Outcomes. Data Reinforces Long-Term Efficacy and Consistent Safety Profile of Repatha Observed in FOURIER-OLE. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2171856 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amgen Inc. stands at 2.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.43%. The market cap for AMGN stock reached $156.52 billion, with 535.00 million shares outstanding and 532.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, AMGN reached a trading volume of 2171856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $262.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $257 to $279. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $256, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on AMGN stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMGN shares from 210 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 7.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 32.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has AMGN stock performed recently?

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 15.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.39 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 251.23, while it was recorded at 285.00 for the last single week of trading, and 244.06 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.22 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.50.

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 6.77%.

Insider trade positions for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

There are presently around $118,285 million, or 80.30% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,459,511, which is approximately 2.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,870,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.47 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.35 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,062 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 12,327,124 shares. Additionally, 1,002 investors decreased positions by around 18,631,533 shares, while 388 investors held positions by with 380,754,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,713,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,083,542 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 1,127,194 shares during the same period.