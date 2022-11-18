4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] moved up 6.62: Why It’s Important

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FDMT] gained 6.62% on the last trading session, reaching $22.40 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2022 that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Interim Clinical Data from On-going Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Intravitreal 4D-150 for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD).

Cohort 1 patients (n=5) received a single intravitreal injection of 4D-150 (3E10 vg/eye); these patients were high need patients who in the 12 months preceding trial enrollment had a mean annualized anti-VEGF injection rate of ~11.

Following intravitreal 4D-150, Cohort 1 patients’ annualized anti-VEGF injection rate was reduced by 96.7%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. represents 32.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $564.48 million with the latest information. FDMT stock price has been found in the range of $20.55 to $24.1318.

If compared to the average trading volume of 414.30K shares, FDMT reached a trading volume of 2244701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDMT shares is $18.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on FDMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 282.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.04.

Trading performance analysis for FDMT stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 130.22. With this latest performance, FDMT shares gained by 223.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.84 for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.09, while it was recorded at 17.62 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.46 and a Gross Margin at +83.26. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -395.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 17.10.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. go to 35.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [FDMT]

There are presently around $589 million, or 82.00% of FDMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDMT stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 4,007,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.54% of the total institutional ownership; VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 3,937,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.21 million in FDMT stocks shares; and DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, currently with $71.61 million in FDMT stock with ownership of nearly 1.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FDMT] by around 3,029,722 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,000,067 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 20,284,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,314,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDMT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 542,664 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 849,011 shares during the same period.