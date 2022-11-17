ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] Is Currently 2.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] closed the trading session at $26.95 on 11/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.495, while the highest price level was $29.38. The company report on November 16, 2022 that ZIM Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2022.

Recorded Q3 2022 Net Income of $1.17 Billion; Continued to Deliver Very Strong Operating Margins.

Delivered Record Results for the First Nine Months of 2022, including Net Income of $4.2 Billion .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.21 percent and weekly performance of 16.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, ZIM reached to a volume of 10377178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $43.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ZIM stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ZIM shares from 43.60 to 53.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ZIM stock trade performance evaluation

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.31. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 9.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.72, while it was recorded at 26.29 for the last single week of trading, and 50.55 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,186 million, or 43.50% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 3,882,162, which is approximately 3.015% of the company’s market cap and around 33.42% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,361,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.59 million in ZIM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $81.19 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly 6.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 6,942,065 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 14,252,975 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 22,810,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,005,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,396,949 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,154,753 shares during the same period.