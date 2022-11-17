WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] fell -78.09% so far this year. What now?

WM Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MAPS] closed the trading session at $1.31 on 11/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.29, while the highest price level was $1.38. The company report on November 15, 2022 that WM Technology, Inc. Names Randa McMinn as Chief Marketing Officer.

WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), the leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, announced today that Randa McMinn has been hired and will join the Company’s executive leadership team as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

“Randa brings an immense wealth of experience to Weedmaps, and her leadership will be critical as we work to further enhance our marketplace experience for consumers while also building innovative and critical technology solutions for our retail and brand partners,” said Doug Francis, co-founder and Executive Chair of WM Technology. “I am confident that the value Randa will bring to our organization will only propel us forward as the cannabis industry enters a critical phase of growth.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -78.09 percent and weekly performance of 17.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, MAPS reached to a volume of 3128825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAPS shares is $3.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for WM Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $10 to $3.20. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for WM Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MAPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WM Technology Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

MAPS stock trade performance evaluation

WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.49. With this latest performance, MAPS shares dropped by -27.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.36 for WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8563, while it was recorded at 1.3460 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1592 for the last 200 days.

WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.13 and a Gross Margin at +93.60. WM Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.49.

WM Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61 million, or 55.70% of MAPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAPS stocks are: SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,359,605, which is approximately 27.364% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,470,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.48 million in MAPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.75 million in MAPS stock with ownership of nearly 0.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WM Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in WM Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MAPS] by around 6,019,310 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 6,376,517 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 34,049,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,445,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAPS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,031,427 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,054,525 shares during the same period.