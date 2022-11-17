Natera Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRA] gained 7.49% on the last trading session, reaching $36.73 price per share at the time.

Natera Inc. represents 97.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.36 billion with the latest information. NTRA stock price has been found in the range of $36.20 to $39.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, NTRA reached a trading volume of 8980681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Natera Inc. [NTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRA shares is $79.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Natera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Natera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on NTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natera Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70.

Trading performance analysis for NTRA stock

Natera Inc. [NTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, NTRA shares dropped by -16.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for Natera Inc. [NTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.58, while it was recorded at 36.99 for the last single week of trading, and 44.97 for the last 200 days.

Natera Inc. [NTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natera Inc. [NTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.16 and a Gross Margin at +49.09. Natera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.69.

Natera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Natera Inc. [NTRA]

There are presently around $3,414 million, or 96.80% of NTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRA stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,781,346, which is approximately 21.166% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,312,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.32 million in NTRA stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $204.6 million in NTRA stock with ownership of nearly 1.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Natera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Natera Inc. [NASDAQ:NTRA] by around 13,124,374 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 11,164,584 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 68,649,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,938,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRA stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,410,852 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,144,741 shares during the same period.