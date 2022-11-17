Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] slipped around -0.63 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.57 at the close of the session, down -2.50%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock is now -31.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEAK Stock saw the intraday high of $25.18 and lowest of $24.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.85, which means current price is +14.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 3554616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $30.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $33 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has PEAK stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.11 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.93, while it was recorded at 25.06 for the last single week of trading, and 28.41 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +23.13. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

Insider trade positions for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

There are presently around $12,640 million, or 95.60% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,987,318, which is approximately 0.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,699,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $961.89 million in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 0.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 40,025,586 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 53,707,190 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 420,721,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,454,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,086,683 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,228,814 shares during the same period.