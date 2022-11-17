Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] loss -2.17% or -0.43 points to close at $19.42 with a heavy trading volume of 2807037 shares. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Third Quarter.

It opened the trading session at $19.74, the shares rose to $19.77 and dropped to $19.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HR points out that the company has recorded -19.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, HR reached to a volume of 2807037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $26.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for HR stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.50 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.80, while it was recorded at 20.02 for the last single week of trading, and 26.96 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

An analysis of insider ownership at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

There are presently around $7,401 million, or 72.40% of HR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,590,406, which is approximately 0.669% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,770,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $850.01 million in HR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $687.13 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 80.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 67,950,551 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 67,388,452 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 245,787,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,126,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,579,294 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 30,131,761 shares during the same period.