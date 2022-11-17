Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.54%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Corteva to Participate in the 2022 Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announces that Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Magro, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Remarks will be webcast live. Registration for the webcast can be accessed through the Corteva Investor Relations website. A replay of the presentation will be available after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.

Over the last 12 months, CTVA stock rose by 34.94%. The one-year Corteva Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.33. The average equity rating for CTVA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.45 billion, with 718.70 million shares outstanding and 713.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, CTVA stock reached a trading volume of 2913427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $71.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $70 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $74, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on CTVA stock. On August 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTVA shares from 58 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 132.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CTVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.21 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.60, while it was recorded at 66.16 for the last single week of trading, and 58.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corteva Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26.

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CTVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 17.16%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,010 million, or 83.80% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,055,723, which is approximately 0.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,910,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.92 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.23 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -6.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 542 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 26,451,846 shares. Additionally, 497 investors decreased positions by around 26,725,993 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 528,452,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,630,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,557,870 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,351,156 shares during the same period.