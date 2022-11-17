Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE: EBR] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.40 during the day while it closed the day at $8.05.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stock has also loss -14.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EBR stock has declined by -16.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.29% and gained 32.18% year-on date.

The market cap for EBR stock reached $18.86 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 2.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, EBR reached a trading volume of 3153619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBR shares is $11.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17.

EBR stock trade performance evaluation

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.00. With this latest performance, EBR shares dropped by -10.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.65 for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.80, while it was recorded at 8.32 for the last single week of trading, and 8.32 for the last 200 days.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.29 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. go to 3.10%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]: Insider Ownership positions

62 institutional holders increased their position in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE:EBR] by around 7,310,127 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,317,474 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 27,893,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,520,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,456,751 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,594,953 shares during the same period.