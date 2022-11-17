Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] surged by $2.15 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $77.99 during the day while it closed the day at $77.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock has also gained 3.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CP stock has declined by -5.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.00% and gained 7.83% year-on date.

The market cap for CP stock reached $97.76 billion, with 930.00 million shares outstanding and 929.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 3300897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $83.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 105.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CP stock trade performance evaluation

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.22 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.62, while it was recorded at 76.77 for the last single week of trading, and 74.08 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.28 and a Gross Margin at +42.79. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 11.41%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,071 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 52,538,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 billion in CP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.75 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 14.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 46,041,242 shares. Additionally, 386 investors decreased positions by around 47,539,568 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 590,588,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 684,169,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,075,645 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 19,278,352 shares during the same period.