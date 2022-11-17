Wall Street Analyst Initiated Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: FRSX] gained 33.04% on the last trading session, reaching $0.72 price per share at the time.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. represents 64.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.67 million with the latest information. FRSX stock price has been found in the range of $0.60 to $0.745.

If compared to the average trading volume of 134.68K shares, FRSX reached a trading volume of 5998756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 121.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for FRSX stock

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.02. With this latest performance, FRSX shares gained by 42.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.00 for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5650, while it was recorded at 0.5694 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7920 for the last 200 days.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -13287.50 and a Gross Margin at -88.33. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12530.00.

Return on Total Capital for FRSX is now -32.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.64. Additionally, FRSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] managed to generate an average of -$665,317 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]

Positions in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:FRSX] by around 64,565 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 945,946 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 135,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,145,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,200 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 64,136 shares during the same period.