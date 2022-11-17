Wall Street Analyst Initiated Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.15%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Enovix Completes Ordering of Laser Patterning and Assembly Line Equipment for Gen2 Autoline.

The Gen2 Autoline represents a step-change improvement in manufacturing of Enovix cells, with up to 10x faster throughput and a 6x improvement in changeover speeds for different size batteries relative to the Gen1 production line that went into service earlier this year in Fremont. The Gen2 Autoline will be the “copy exact” platform from which the company plans to scale up production to meet the strong demand for its advanced batteries.

Over the last 12 months, ENVX stock dropped by -61.29%. The one-year Enovix Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.1. The average equity rating for ENVX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.04 billion, with 153.33 million shares outstanding and 127.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, ENVX stock reached a trading volume of 2931625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $33.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Enovix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ENVX stock. On August 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ENVX shares from 50 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 400.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

ENVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.15. With this latest performance, ENVX shares dropped by -19.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.90 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.62, while it was recorded at 13.81 for the last single week of trading, and 14.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enovix Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.98.

Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.30 and a Current Ratio set at 20.30.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,193 million, or 58.70% of ENVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 12,583,258, which is approximately -28.436% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,160,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.67 million in ENVX stocks shares; and PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $124.43 million in ENVX stock with ownership of nearly -38.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enovix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ:ENVX] by around 12,013,797 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 21,817,595 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 53,385,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,217,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVX stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,240,225 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,951,051 shares during the same period.