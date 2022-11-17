Wall Street Analyst Initiated Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ARCO] price plunged by -1.23 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Arcos Dorados Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Systemwide comparable sales¹ grew 34.2% year-over-year, boosted by higher guest traffic and market share gains across the region.

Digital channels (Delivery, Mobile App and Self-order Kiosks) contributed 42% of systemwide sales¹ and set a new Digital sales record in US dollars, with strong growth in all channels.

A sum of 2814414 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 789.39K shares. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $8.15 and dropped to a low of $7.16 until finishing in the latest session at $7.21.

The one-year ARCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.26. The average equity rating for ARCO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCO shares is $10.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.80 to $10, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ARCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ARCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, ARCO shares dropped by -1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 7.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.07 and a Gross Margin at +12.20. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ARCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. go to 42.56%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $556 million, or 42.30% of ARCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCO stocks are: NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 16,163,432, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 15,796,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.89 million in ARCO stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $32.68 million in ARCO stock with ownership of nearly 15.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ARCO] by around 7,902,285 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 5,850,357 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 63,302,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,054,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,427,195 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 295,929 shares during the same period.